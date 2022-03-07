Carles Gil named to Week 2 MLS Team of the Week

After another exciting week of Major League Soccer that saw breathtaking goals and standout performances, the league announced their weekly Team of the Week.

Revolution captain Carles Gil. Gil joins the team after nailing home a penalty kick in first-half stoppage time that turned out to be the Revolution’s lone goal in their 1-0 victory over F.C. Dallas.

Joining Gil in the midfield is Lewis Morgan, Sebastian Driussi, Lucas Zelarayán, and Efraín Álvarez.

A first-half hat trick from Lewis Morgan helped the Red Bulls to a 4-1 over Toronto. Sebastian Driussi’s netted two goals and an assist led Austin FC to a 5-1 pummeling of Inter Miami. Lucas Zelarayán bagged a brace helped the Crew secure a point on the road against San Jose. Efraín Álvarez’s long-range banger in the 77th minute paved the way for a 1-0 win for the Galaxy and upset a record-breaking home opener for Charlotte.

Gil appeared on the Week 1 MLS Team of the Week on the bench.