Rumor: Revolution interested in Panamanian midfielder Víctor Griffith

Reports from TVMAX Deportes journalist Ricardo Icaza indicate the Revolution organization may be close to making another addition to their roster.

Víctor Griffith tendría muy adelantada su llegada a la MLS, New England Revolution sería el destino. pic.twitter.com/CYqrclqgog — Ricardo Icaza (@ricardoicaza7) March 4, 2022

Icaza tweeted Friday afternoon that the Revolution are interested in Panamanian midfielder Víctor Griffith from Panamanian-side Árabe Unido.

According to transfermarket, Griffith has appeared in 70 matches across all competitions for Árabe Unido and Santos de Guápiles, where he has seen nearly 5,000 minutes of action and one goal.

Griffith has also spent some time with the Panamanian National Team as he clocked in 451 minutes over ten appearances in friendlies, World Cup qualification, and the Gold Cup.

Per PanamaGol, the 21-year-old midfielder has been absent from Árabe Unido matches as “he is in negotiations with his new club.” Árabe Unido coach Julio Dely Valdés confirmed Griffith is on the move to the United States by saying, “Yes, it is a fact. In fact, he has not played because he is almost certain that he will leave and the destination is the United States.”

While playing mostly as a defensive midfielder, Griffith has also played in the central and left midfield. It will be interesting to see where he would play.