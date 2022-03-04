Adam Buksa on Concacaf Champions League: “We want to win it”

The New England Revolution will play five games in the next 15 games. It’s a difficult stretch that’s also a blessing.

The schedule congestion exists because of the Concacaf Champions League. The Revs will play Pumas at home on Mar. 9 before traveling to Mexico on Mar. 16. These outings are sandwiched by league play.

“It will be a new challenge, talking about Concacaf Champions League,” Adam Buksa told media on Thursday. “But I can’t wait for it. It’s a pleasure to be in this competition because that proves that we’ve done a very good job. We’ve qualified for the competition, and now we want to win it.”

The Revolution have the roster to compete in all of these games. The team lost Tajon Buchanan, Scott Caldwell, Luis Caicedo, and Collin Verfurth in the off-season, but added Sebastian Lletget, Omar Goncalez, Jozy Altidore, Noel Buck, and Jacob Jackson.

The big question is, how will head coach Bruce Arena rotate his roster? He gave some hints during his conversation with club reporter Elizabeth Pehota.

“The timing of this competition does not sync real well with the MLS calendar,” Arena said. “On top of everything else, we didn’t get our first two CCL games in. It’s going to be difficult.

“I think in two of the MLS games, we’re going to have to think of rotating playing and maybe going all out in the CCL game against Pumas. We have to win at home. If we can position ourselves with three points at home, we have a chance going to Mexico City.”

But first, the Revs will welcome Dallas for their home opener. It’s an opportunity to gain momentum ahead of the busy stretch.

“We need to take small steps,” Buksa said. “For now, we have Dallas ahead of us and we’ll think about Pumas after the game against Dallas.”