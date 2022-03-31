Rumor: Revolution eying a possible replacement at goalkeeper

Hours after the Edward Kizza loan freed up an international roster spot, an interesting report surfaced on a possible name coming to New England.

According to a TV Arena Sport report, Serbian goalkeeper Đorđe Petrović is making his way to the New England Revolution. With Matt Turner set to depart for Arsenal over the summer, it appears that Petrović is the long-term solution in between the sticks.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper currently plays at Serbian-side FK Čukarički. Throughout his 87 appearances on the youth and professional level with FK Čukarički, Petrović has conceded 86 goals while obtaining 33 clean sheets over 7,830 minutes of action.

Petrović has also made appearances with the Serbian National Team on the youth and senior levels. Petrović’s first international appearance came on October 9th, 2020, where he earned a clean sheet against Poland U-21. Petrović also appeared with the Serbian National Team as he pocketed another clean sheet against the Dominican Republic on January 25th, 2021.

TV Arena Sport reported that FK Čukarički has confirmed that Petrović has “signed a contract” with the Revolution. They also specify that Petrović will sign a three-year contract with New England.

FK Čukarički’s Director, Vladimir Matijašević said,“We are satisfied with the work done, we realized the transfer of our goalkeeper to MLS, one of the fastest growing leagues.