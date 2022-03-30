Matt Turner stays winning, USMNT qualifies for 2022 World Cup

It was a disappointing performance for the United States Men’s National Team as they lost to Costa Rica 2-0 on Wednesday night, but USMNT fans didn’t care (well they did but that’s not the point). The United States is finally headed back to the World Cup.

The U.S. along with Canada and Mexico will be headed to Qatar later in the year. Costa Rica could join them if they defeat New Zealand in a playoff match to get into the tournament.

While there wasn’t a lot of notable play, one player stood out like a sore thumb. Zack Steffen had a horrendous performance in net and his spot as the top goalkeeper for the USMNT should be in question.

Both of the goals that Steffen allowed were not particularly difficult. The second being a direct result of poor positioning and decision-making from the Manchester City goalkeeper.

While the World Cup is a long ways away, Turner has earned his shot. In 13 caps, the future Arsenal man is 10-1-2 with nine shutouts. He is a far better shot-stopper than Steffen and Turner has improved his ball distribution.

So let’s celebrate everyone, the USMNT is back in the World Cup.