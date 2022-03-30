Edward Kizza loaned to Memphis 901 FC

Edward Kizza is on the move as the New England Revolution announced they loaned to USL Championship-side Memphis 901 FC for the remainder of the 2022 USL Championship season.

Memphis 901 FC currently sits in 6th place of the USL Championship’s Eastern Conference with 6 points on a 2-1-0 record.

The Revolution selected Kizza with the 24th overall pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft after spending three years at the University of Pittsburg, where he netted 31 goals over 53 appearances.

The 23-year-old striker made 11 appearances for the Revolution in 2021 as he earned one assist over 259 minutes. He also made 12 appearances for Revolution II, where he netted five goals over 1,011 minutes of action.

Since the Revolution loaned Edward Kizza to an affiliate club, the Revs can receive roster relief and budget relief. Edward Kizza occupied a Supplemental 25-28 spot and an international roster spot.

With Kizza’s loan, the Revolution have now opened up an international roster spot ahead of what could be a busy summer transfer market for the club.