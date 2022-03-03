Adam Buksa: “So, we definitely feel that in Poland, feel the pain of the Ukrainian people”

While the impact of the unprovoked Russian attack on the country of Ukraine can be felt around the world, it hits home for New England Revolution striker Adam Buksa.

Born in Krakow, just over 800 kilometers from the border of Poland and Ukraine, the 25-year-old is hoping that peace prevails in the region.

“This question is very difficult,” he said. “My home city of Krakow is not far away from the Ukrainian border. So, we definitely feel that in Poland, feel the pain of the Ukrainian people, and we try to help as much as we can. I recommend and advise to help as well, as much as you can, as humanitarian help is very necessary for now.”

The striker continued saying that he isn’t a politician and that off the field he will try to help if he can.

“So, as long as I can, I want to focus on my job and, obviously, off the field try to help as much as I can because this war is not only a war between Russia and Ukraine, it’s a war where the whole world is included,” Buksa stated. “So, it affects all of us, it’s not an easy situation to be in, and I think we should act, not aggressively, but very clearly against the Russian invasion and aggression, and show our support for peace for the Ukrainian people in this case.”

The Polish Football Association was one of the first international teams to state that they wouldn’t take the field against Russia. Russia has since been banned from the World Cup and all soccer competitions.