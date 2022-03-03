Henry Kessler had unique vantage point for 2022 MLS season opener

Henry Kessler was a noticeable absence when the New England Revolution announced their first starting XI of the season.

Revolution fans didn’t see the defender on the bench either. The Bent Musket’s Seth Macomber reported that Kessler suffered an injury prior to the match.

Heading into Saturday’s match against FC Dallas, Kessler told The Bent Musket that he is feeling good and hopes to be a part of the starting XI in the home opener.

Kessler said that it was very different to watch the game at home on TV compared to being on the sidelines or in the game. Last weekend was the first time he hadn’t traveled with the club since being drafted sixth overall in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft.

“You get to see more tactical, cam-type view and I thought they did a good job,” Kessler said when asked about the performance of the back line without him. “Portland’s a good team and they put us under a lot of pressure. We were shown the statistics afterwards and they pressed pretty hard so it wasn’t easy for those guys. I think they did a good job and there is a few things we can work on.”

Kessler also mentioned that the group isn’t looking to “hype up” the 2-2 draw against the Timbers too much as the club’s goal is always to win games.

“We're hoping to get all three this weekend,” he said.

Besides getting a victory against FC Dallas, Revolution fans will likely be hoping to see the 23-year-olds name when the starting XI is released Saturday afternoon.