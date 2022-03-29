Revolution Recap Interview: Justin Rennicks talks about Wordle (and his career) with The Gang

Revolution Recap is a weekly podcast discussing recent New England Revolution news, signings, and matches. Hosted by The Bent Musket contributor Greg Johnstone, New England Soccer Today co-founder Sean Donahue, and Kris Valukis, the hosts combined have over 25+ years of covering and writing about the New England Revolution.

This week, striker Justin Rennicks sits down for an interview with the fellas to discuss his career from joining the Revolution Academy, the changes in the Revolution’s development pipeline, and finding the back of the net against France in the 2019 U20 World Cup.

