Tajon Buchanan, Canada qualify for 2022 World Cup

While he is no longer a member of the New England Revolution, Tajon Buchanan surely had plenty of people in the region congratulating him for helping the Canadian Men’s National Team qualify for the 2022 World Cup, Canada’s first World Cup in 36 years.

Buchanan had another quality outing for Canada on Sunday. The 23-year-old played all 90 minutes and recorded a goal and an assist. In the prior 1-0 loss to Panama, Buchanan registered 65 touches while completing 87 percent of his passes.

While he is now a member of Club Brugge, Buchanan burst onto the national team while with the Revolution. The Gold Cup was his first show-stopping performance where he ended up making it on to the tournament’s Best XI.

Now Buchanan will get to display his talents on the world’s biggest stage down in Qatar. No matter how far Canada ends up progressing in the tournament, he is sure to make Revolution fans proud.