Recap: Poland 1 - 1 Scotland

The Polish National Team returned to action ahead of their crucial Path B World Cup Qualifying final as they faced Scotland in an international friendly inside Glasgow’s Hampden Park.

Revolution forward Adam Buksa was on the bench for this contest as Poland lined up in a 3-4-3 formation with Piotr Zieliński, Arkadiusz Milik, and Jakub Moder starting up top. Arkadiusz Reca, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Szymon Żurkowski, and Matty Cash filled out the midfield. Jan Bednarek, Kamil Glik, and Bartosz Salamon lined up in the back with Łukasz Skorupski in goal.

Nathan Patterson looked to get the Scottish attack rolling in the 10th minute as he sliced and diced through the Polish midfield and defense as he pushed into the box and put a shot on frame. Luckily for Poland, Łukasz Skorupski got his hands to it and ended Patterson’s effort.

A through ball found Poland’s Jakub Moder in the 11th minute as the forward pushed up the right side of the pitch. As the Scottish defense closed in, Moder cut back and attempted to lob a cross into the box, yet no one was there to meet it.

Arkadiusz Reca lobbed a ball into the box for an advancing Arkadiusz Milik in the 17th minute, as goalkeeper Craig Gordon was forced off his line and sprinted forward and grasped the ball before Milik could capitalize on the opportunity.

Bartosz Salamon was in an incredible position in the 22nd minute as he found himself just yards away from the net with a cross falling in his direction. Salamon connected with the ball with hopes of getting his header on frame. Unfortunately, it was just hit too hard as it sailed over the crossbar and out for a goal kick.

There was some concern for the Polish National Team in the 27th minute as Arkadiusz Milik left the match after appearing to be in some discomfort. Krzysztof Piątek was the one to take Milik’s place.

Aaron Hickey looked to find the opening goal for Scotland in the 34th minute as he sent a long-range shot on frame. Skorupski again stepped up for Poland as he made the save and kept the game scoreless.

Skorupski was put to the test yet again by the Scottish attack in the 43rd minute as Nathan Patterson sent a bouncing shot that Łukasz Skorupski got a block to it. As the ball bounced back into a crowded box, Stuart Armstrong got onto it and sent another shot on goal. Again, Skorupski was able to save the ball.

Concern struck Poland again just before halftime as Bartosz Salamon exited the match as he appeared to be in some discomfort. Krystian Bielik came on to replace Salamon. With a crucial World Cup qualifying final a few days ahead, having two players leave in the first 45 of an international friendly is a concern. Hopefully, it’s nothing too serious for Krystian Bielik and Arkadiusz Milik.

Grzegorz Krychowiak also exited the match in the 61st minutes as Sebastian Szymański came on to replace him.

Krzysztof Piątek looked to put Poland ahead in the 65th minute, but Billy Gilmour wouldn’t let it happen as the defender cleared the ball off the Scottish goal line, keeping the game even at 0 apiece.

Kieran Tierney was the one to find the opening goal as his free-kick header put Scotland up 1-0 in the 68th minute.

Revolution striker Adam Buksa entered the game in the 83rd minute as he replaced Jan Bednarek.

Just as things looked bleak for Poland, luck came their way in stoppage time as the referee awarded Poland a penalty kick. Krzysztof Piątek was the one to step up to the spot. Piątek sent the shot right down the middle and into the back of the net as Craig Gordon dove to his right.

Although it was only a friendly, it was a good experience for the Polish National Team as they look to book their ticket to Qatar as they face Sweden on Tuesday, March 29th at 2:45 PM ET.