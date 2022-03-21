Adam Buksa and Arnór Traustason receive international call-up’s

Revolution midfielder Arnór Traustason and forward Adam Buksa received call-ups to their respective national teams as the Revs enter a perfectly timed international break.

Buksa has five previous appearances for the Polish National Team, where he’s scored five goals, including a hat trick in a 7-1 win over San Marino in September. Buksa is currently tied for 10th in goals in this round of UEFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Buksa joins the Polish National Team as they look to clinch a spot in the 2022 World Cup. Poland opens this international break with a friendly against Scotland on March 24th at 3:45 PM ET. Both sides had their qualifying hopes interrupted as Scotland’s qualifying match against Ukraine was postponed to June due to the ongoing conflict.

Poland earned a bye to the Path B final after Russia received a suspension from club and national competition due to the nation’s role in the ongoing conflict. Poland will host the winner of Sweden/Czech Republic in the Path B final on March 29th at 2:45 PM ET on ESPN+.

A crucial game for Poland as the winner will punch their ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Traustason received another call up to the Icelandic National Team as they will compete in a pair of international friendlies in Spain. Iceland will open this international break on March 26th as they take on Finland at noon ET on ESPN+. Iceland will wrap up the international break on March 29th as they take on Spain at 2:45 PM ET on ESPN+.

Traustason previously captained the Icelandic National Team during a pair of international friendlies in January. Traustason currently holds 43 caps and five goals with the Iceland National Team.