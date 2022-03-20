Recap: Revolution 1 - 3 Charlotte FC

The New England Revolution paid their first visit to the Queen City as they returned to action for the first time since their heartbreaking exit from the Concacaf Champions League.

It was already a rough week for the New England Revolution, who came into Saturday’s match after blowing a 2-0 lead as RSL netted three goals in the closing 15 minutes. Their week went from bad to worse as their 3-0 lead from the first leg evaporated on the road as penalty kicks against Pumas did not go their way.

With injuries and tired legs, three changes were made from Wednesday’s lineup against Pumas as Ema Boateng, Tommy McNamara, and Jozy Altidore featured in the starting lineup.

The Revs looked to put their woes in the past as the opening whistle blew. The woes didn’t leave for long as Karol Świderski netted the opening goal in the 6th minute.

Altidore came close to finding the net in the 27th minute as he got onto the end of Boateng’s cross. After a great first touch from Altidore, Jozy created some space between himself and his defender as he turned towards goal. From an awkward angle, Altidore pulled back and attempted to find the top left corner of the net. Unfortunately, the shot had too much on it as it just sailed over the net.

Things got chippy in the 29th minute as the Revs won a freekick in their defensive half. As Omar González looked to take the freekick, he lightly shoved Jordy Alcívar back to create space.

With the Oscars right around the corner, Alcívar looked to earn a nomination as he flopped to the ground as he grabbed at his face. A sea of powder blue and navy kits formed as both sides argued their points amongst each other and the head referee. As the clash came to an end, both Alcívar and González both received yellow cards.

Carles Gil looked to find the equalizer in the 33rd minute as he sent a beautiful cross right of the goal as it found an awaiting Bye. Bye pulled back and attempted a shot that failed to get on target as it bounced off the side netting.

Luck came to the Revs in the 55th minute as Ema Boateng intercepted Brandt Bronico’s pass in Charlotte’s defensive half and looked to capitalize. Boateng sent a pass forward into the Charlotte box as Matt Polster got on the end of it. Polster sent the ball to his left as Kristijan Kahlina darted in and laid a vicious tackle in on Polster. After some initial confusion, the penalty was awarded to the Revs.

Gil was the one to step up to the spot for the Revs. A good streak of penalties for Gil as he nailed the penalty in the Revs 1-0 win over FC Dallas and converted on the first penalty kick for the Revs against Pumas in the second leg. Gil swayed to the right as he hit Kahlina with the stutter-step as he sent it straight down the middle as Kristijan Kahlina dove to his right.

The game would not stay tied for long as Świderski found his second goal of the game in the 57th minute. It all started as Świderski lobbed the ball into the box as it deflected to Ben Bender. Bender passed it back to Świderski, who sent it into the back of the net.

Polster came close to evening the game in the 61st minute as he sent a diving header on frame. Kristijan Kahlina was at the right place at the right time as he got a hand to it and deflected the ball before it could find the back of the net.

Things went from bad to worse for the Revolution in the 64th minute as Charlotte found the Revs defense lacking and sent a ball up the right side of the pitch. Jordy Alcívar found himself and Ben Bender two on one with González trailing. As González put pressure on Alcívar, Alcívar flicked the ball back to Bender, who turned and sent a laser past Edwards and into the net.

The Revs only substitutions of the night came in the 72nd minute as Justin Rennicks and Arnór Traustason came on for Boateng and Sebastian Lletget.

The referee’s final whistle closed out a disastrous week of play for the Revolution. For the third time in as many games, the Revs allowed their opponent to score three goals. Over the past three matches, the Revs were outscored 9-3.

With the international break approaching, it’s a perfect time for the Revs to relax and recover as they regroup and prepare for the remainder of the MLS season. The Revs are off for the rest of the month as their next match isn’t until April 2nd as they host the New York Red Bulls at 7:30 PM ET.