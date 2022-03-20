Revs miss Farrell, Kessler, and Turner but they aren’t using that as an excuse

The New England Revolution were missing their starting center backs and the reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, but they aren’t using that as an excuse for conceding six goals in two games.

The Revolution gave Charlotte FC their first MLS win on Saturday when they lost 3-1. The loss comes three days after the Revs allowed three goals from Pumas in the second league of the Concacaf Champions League. Pumas ultimately advanced on penalty kicks.

These results came while Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler, and Matt Turner were nursing injuries. Although important, Ema Boateng believes that the team is deep enough to perform better.

“They’re great players for sure,” Boateng said. “They’re a big part of what we achieved last year, so we’re missing them on the field for sure. But we have great guys that can step in.”

Boateng said the Revs “made a few mistakes that cost us goals” on Saturday night, noting that Charlotte were the better team. It was a difficult result that capped a “tough two weeks,” but Boateng expects “a lot of guys to bounce back.”

The Revs will now have two weeks to get things right as they prepare for their Apr. 2 showdown against the New York Red Bulls. The international break will also give the Revs time to get everyone healthy.

“We’ll strengthen our backline with the returns of [Henry] Kessler and [Andrew] Farrell, so that will help us as well,” Arena said. “And then I think [Matt] Turner will be back in the near future as well.”

Henry Kessler joined MLS After Dark with Susannah Collins and Matt Doyle and told them, “[Recovery] is going well. The international break definitely gives me plenty of time. I think it’s come at a good time.”

Boateng is happy about the impending returns of his teammates, but he isn’t using their absences as an excuse for Saturday’s performance.

“We’re missing Farrell, and Kessler, and Turner, but I think the group we have here is capable of doing it,” Boateng said. “We just have to step up and be ready when those guys come back.”