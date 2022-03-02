Arnór Traustason and Henry Kessler feeling good ahead of home opener

The New England Revolution were missing some players in the 2022 MLS season opener against the Portland Timbers but the club could be closer to 100 percent for the home opener on Saturday against FC Dallas.

Matt Turner, Arnor Traustason, Brad Knighton, and Henry Kessler all failed to make the matchday lineup. While a lot is known about Turner, the same can’t be said for the other three players.

Knighton showed up on the injury report with a head injury but was present at training prior to the club going up against Portland. The same can be said for Traustason and Kessler.

The Bent Musket’s Seth Macomber reported prior to the match that the defender didn’t make the trip to Oregon.

Source: Henry Kessler didn’t make the trip to Portland. The center back is dealing with an injury. #NERevs #RCITD — Seth (@SethMan31) February 26, 2022

On Wednesday Traustason told The Bent Musket, that his role hasn’t changed and that he is working hard in training. He added that there were reasons why he wasn’t in the squad against the Timbers. Traustason also mentioned that he is feeling great ahead of Saturday’s match.

Kessler also stated that he felt good on Wednesday.

“Always hoping to make the starting eleven so I wasn’t able to fitness-wise for Portland but I feel good so we will see if I have enough time to get into the starting eleven for this weekend,” the center back stated.

If Kessler is fit enough, he will look to replace Omar Gonzalez who made his New England debut on Saturday against the Timbers. With Turner’s continued absence, Knighton has a chance to get his first start of the season or the Revolution could ride the hot hand after Earl Edwards Jr.’s performance against Portland.