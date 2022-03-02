Report: Matt Turner continues to be absent at Revs training

The Bent Musket attended the New England Revolution’s training session on Wednesday and once again Matt Turner wasn’t out on the field.

Matt Turner wasn’t seen at training again today #NERevs — Sam Minton (@sam_minton22) March 2, 2022

The Bent Musket was at training last Thursday ahead of the club’s MLS season opener against the Portland Timbers and Turner wasn’t present then either.

The future Arsenal goalkeeper then went on to miss Saturday’s matchup, with Earl Edwards Jr. making his debut for New England. While giving up two goals, Edwards Jr. had a great performance making some great saves that kept the Revolution in the match.

My colleague Seth Macomber, reported that the injury was minor.

From my understanding, Matt Turner's foot injury is minor. #NERevs — Seth (@SethMan31) February 27, 2022

The news of Turner’s absence led to club legend Taylor Twellman dropping a bomb on Revs and United States Men’s National Team fans.

Be shocked if he’s ready for #USMNT camp as freak injury happened during lead up friendly before @MLS opener. Won’t be out long fwiw. #NERevs #MLS https://t.co/t5tqQoj4k7 — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) March 2, 2022

There have been varying reports regarding when the injury happened with WPRO’s Tom Quinlan reporting that the injury occurred in the freezing cold USMNT game against Honduras.

The next United States Men’s National Team camp occurs this month as the U.S. prepares for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches against Mexico (March 24), Panama (March 27), and Costa Rica (March 30).

Fixtures are coming thick and fast as New England has their home opener on Saturday against FC Dallas and then welcome Mexican-side Pumas UNAM for CONCACAF Champions League play on Wednesday.

But it appears that Revolution fans shouldn’t expect to see Turner in net soon but he will get to say goodbye at Gillette Stadium as Twellman notes that he won’t be out for long.