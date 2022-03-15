DeJuan Jones off to hot start in 2022

DeJuan Jones has been the best player on the New England Revolution roster. He has taken the moment that he built in 2021 and has continued to excel in 2022.

Jones has played 270 minutes this season and has an assist to his name. In MLS he has completed 84 percent of his passes, nine clearances, four key passes, and two interceptions.

The left back also had a dominant performance against Pumas UNAM completing 89 percent of his passes along with 71 touches and six recoveries.

“Yeah, I think it has been pretty good,” Jones said about his performance this season. “I think I still have a lot more to show. I know I have the engine get up and down so whenever I can help offensively I’ll do that and obviously take care of things defensively. It’s been pretty good for me so far but like I said I still have a lot more to show.”

If Jones has more in the tank, clubs across MLS should be nervous. Jones’ teammate Brandon Bye isn’t surprised by how the left back has performed.

“He’s been the player that he is now, just coming into form a little more, but we’ve seen that over the last two, three years, so it’s not really a surprise,” Bye said. “But he’s playing well and he’s growing as a player for sure.”

Jones signed a three-year extension that should keep him in New England through the 2024 MLS season. With rumors of European teams sniffing around Jones, New England ensured they will get some money in return if the left back decides to go overseas.

Jones and his Revolution teammate will return to action on Wednesday as they look to finish off Pumas down in Mexico in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League Quarterfinals. With a 3-0 aggregate lead, Revs fans will be hoping that the club doesn’t one up its performance last Saturday against Real Salt Lake.