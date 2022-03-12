Bruce Arena calls Brandon Bye “one of the better right backs in Major League Soccer”

Brandon Bye has come a long way since being drafted eighth overall in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft by the New England Revolution.

“I think coming out of college, I was a right side of player whether it was winger or outside back and I think my defensive ability along with getting up in the field and attacking and adding to that, my ability to run, usually the whole game, and to get up and down as much as possible,” Bye said. “Help defensively, but also create on the offensive side.”

Bye has earned his spot in the starting XI and has locked down the right side of the back line. He is constantly whipping crosses into the box and started off the 2022 MLS season by scoring the first goal of the season for New England.

In 2022, Bye has played all 270 minutes for the Revs and has won 17 aerial duels, including all five duels in the most recent game against Pumas UNAM. His play has clearly made an impression on Head Coach and Sporting Director Bruce Arena.

“He’s an extremely athletic player,” said Arena. “I don’t know his full background on how we ended up drafting him. I do know he was drafted, and I think he started in 2018 with the Revolution. He’s just getting really comfortable as a right back. I thought last year was a good year for him. He’s started 2022 in good form. He’s become a very good defender and he certainly adds to our attack as well, with his athleticism and his speed down the right flank. He’s growing into, I think, one of the better right backs in Major League Soccer.”

Bye’s athleticism has been there from the moment he entered the league. Since 2018, Bye is third in aerial duels won by defenders (324) and seventh in total duels won since 2018 (608).

Still, there seems to be some part of his game that can be improved. Early on, Bye has been caught out of position multiple times and has nearly directly allowed goals for New England by keeping opposing players onside.

New England re-signed Brandon Bye in the offseason to a three-year contract extension through the 2024 MLS season. His future with the club appears to be secured.

But there is still work to be done by Bye. There are still areas of his game where he can improve.

If he does that, the rest of MLS better watch out. Bye could become unstoppable as his partner on the left side of the field, DeJuan Jones.