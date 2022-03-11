4 New England Revolution players named to CCL Best XI for 1st leg of Quarterfinals

After defeating Pumas UNAM 3-0, it isn’t surprising to see multiple New England Revolution players be honored with selections to the Concacaf Champions League Best XI for the first leg of the Quarterfinals.

Adam Buksa, Carles Gil, Andrew Farrell, and Earl Edwards Jr. all earned spots on the best XI.

Buksa was the hero of the game for New England. His two goals gave the club a cushion as they prepare to head down to Mexico to face Pumas in the second leg.

Buksa won the most duels in the match (13) while registering two goals on eight total shots. The Polish striker also tallied 51 touches while completing 18 of his 28 passes in 90 minutes played.

Gil continued to work his magic in the midfield. He completed the most passes in the match (65) and had 96 touches while assisting on two goals.

Farrell was an interesting inclusion but he had a solid performance for New England. The center back completed 88 percent of his passes while racking up 54 touches. The 30-year old also managed to get nine clearances and four interceptions.

When it came to the back line, DeJuan Jones seemed like the most likely name to land on this squad. While the left back didn’t tally any goals or assists, he was a menace for Pumas defenders and was constantly bombing down the wing. The Mexican club had no answers and were left hopeless whenever he was on the ball.

Finally Earl Edwards Jr. quite literally saved the day for the Revs. EEJ made three saves, including a crucial stop in the 70th minute where he stopped what looked to be a surefire goal. With how important away goals are in the tournament, it was the biggest save of the gamer the 30-year-old.

Edwards Jr. is staking his claim for the starting position once Matt Turner leaves for Arsenal. At one point it seemed like a certainty that New England would make a move in the summer for a goalkeeper, now things aren’t as set in stone. With a couple more quality performances, Edwards Jr. would make the club think long and hard about sending him to the bench.