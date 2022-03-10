Carles Gil: “I think for sure it was our best game of the season”

While there might have been room for improvement, Carles Gil was happy with the performance of the New England Revolution on Wednesday night.

Picking up a 3-0 victory over Pumas, New England can feel confident heading down to Mexico for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League Quarterfinal.

Gil had himself a game recording two assists, along with 96 touches and completing 88 percent of his passes. It was his third straight game of 2022 where he has managed to get on the scoresheet.

While the captain told media after the game that it was difficult playing in the snow, it sure didn’t look like it. The midfielder also was quite proud of New England’s effort against Pumas.

“I think for sure it was our best game of the season,” Gil said. “We did an amazing job together in defense and in the attack. We created many, many, many chances. Maybe we could’ve won by more goals, and also they had two, three, four big chances. Earl [Edwards Jr.] did an amazing job and, yeah, very good result to go to Mexico.”

While Gil called it the best performance of the season, New England could have done better. The Revs failed to convert on some high-quality scoring chances. The scoreline very well could have read 4-0 or 5-0 which would be a virtually insurmountable deficit for Pumas.

But Wednesday night was a very promising performance and result from the Revs. Even without an injured Matt Turner and Henry Kessler, they were able to pick up the win and have a great chance at moving on to the Semi-Finals.

Gil likely earned himself a night off against Real Salt Lake on Saturday night. Having played all 270 minutes for New England in 2022, Arena will likely want him well rested for the second leg next Wednesday in Mexico.