Academy goalkeeper Ryan Carney named to US U-17 roster for upcoming matches

As the United States U-17 National Team prepares for upcoming matches against Argentina and Uruguay, head coach Gonzalo Segares has released the roster for the two matches.

Amongst the players making the trek to Buenos Aries is New England Revolution Academy goalkeeper Ryan Carney. Carney was a part of the U-17’s November camp in Chula Vista, California.

The Dunstable, Massachusetts-native is only one of two goalkeepers Segares called up. The other goalkeeper heading to Argentina is FC Barcelona product Diego Kochen.

The U-17 camp will run from March 10th through March 20th as they take on Argentina on March 15th and Uruguay on March 18th.

March’s camp and the slate of games is just the start of a busy 2022-2023 cycle which culminates with the 2023 Under-17 World Cup in Peru. It also marks the return to action after having the 2021 CONCACAF U-17 Championship and FIFA U-17 World Cup canceled due to the ongoing global health pandemic.

This will be the US U-17’s first taste of action since the UEFA Developmental Tournament in February 2020.