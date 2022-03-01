One Shining Moment in 2-2 draw against Portland Timbers

Welcome to One Shining Moment, where we take a look at the best moment for the New England Revolution in their most recent game and give the readers a breakdown.

Now I think we all know what the best play of the game was. Yimmy Chara’s bicycle kick was a work of art and helped the Portland Timbers gain a precious point.

But this site is for Revolution fans so we will look at the best play of the game for New England. We will fast forward to the 62nd minute of the second half where Sebastian Lletget scored the first goal of his Revs career and did so in impressive fashion.

One Shining Moment in 2-2 Draw with Portland: Seba Stakes His Claim

DeJuan Jones is throwing in the ball here and will be a key part of the play. He could have thrown the ball to Carles Gil but seeing how the play ended up, Jones made the right decision to find Gustavo Bou.

Bou deserves some credit for some amazing hold-up play. With Adam Buksa likely leaving in the summer, he will need to do a lot more of that towards the end of the regular season. Jones immediately follows his pass and Tommy McNamara streaks towards Bou finding some open space.

Bou flicks the ball to Tommy Mac and the midfielder doesn’t waste any time. Jones continues his run down the sidelines and as you can see there is plenty of space for him.

Jones now gets the ball and things keep opening up for the Revs. Sebastian Lletget does a great job of floating away from defenders and peeling off away from Buksa.

Jones makes a great pass (with his left foot) and Lletget hits it beautifully on first touch and sends it past the Portland goalkeeper. It was beautiful and showed you exactly why the Revs acquired the MLS veteran.

FYI this isn’t the exact angle of the shot.

Lletget finished with a quality celly declaring that he’s here and also getting a kiss from Gustavo Bou.