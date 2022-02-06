Here are pictures of the replica jersey the Revs will release on Feb. 15

The New England Revolution will release their new primary kit on Tuesday, Feb. 15, according the team’s Twitter account. This is the same day the Revs will host Cavaly AS in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champion’s League.

We got a preview of what the shirt will look like when graphic designer Jonah Henderson posted a mockup of the authentic version. The replica shirt was later spotted by Charles Logan Shoaf on Twitter.

Spotted this today at a local soccer shop in New Hampshire. @TheBentMusket @MidnightRiders pic.twitter.com/vuePjjZSVY — Charles Logan Shoaf (@theshoafer) February 6, 2022

The Bent Musket has verified the shirt above is indeed the replica version. The sublimated pattern is seen throughout the front of the jersey but doesn’t appear on the back. The front features a jock tag that reads, “EST 96.”

Twitter has been buzzing about the new jersey. We decided to give you a few more pictures as you look to decide if you like it or not. Let us know in the comments section below!