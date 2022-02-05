Revolution 2022-23 primary jersey has been leaked

The New England Revolution’s 2022-23 primary jersey has been leaked by graphic designer Jonah Henderson.

Mockup of the new @NERevolution primary kit, the first with their new badge. Pattern is embossed into the fabric. Shorts and socks are just a guess@TheBentMusket @Footy_Headlines pic.twitter.com/lmV3eS5Swy — Jonah Henderson (@JonahNHenderson) February 5, 2022

Henderson notes that the shorts and socks are “just a guess.” There’s also uncertainly if the United Healthcare logo will look like it does on the mock-up or be the bolder UHC design that we’ve seen in recent years.

Sources have told The Bent Musket that this year’s jersey will be a simple navy look similar to the one that the Revs wore in 2014. The mock-up is certainly in line with what our sources told us.

The leak also features embossed lines, which can be seen in the tease video the Revs tweeted on Jan. 1. It’s worth noting that these lines could be more subtle on the actual jersey.

This picture shows both horizontal and vertical lines on the jersey #NERevs pic.twitter.com/VAn9LIE7U5 — Seth (@SethMan31) February 5, 2022

The Revolution haven’t announced when the new primary jersey will be officially revealed, only stating that more information will be available in February. The team will continue to wear the white Fort shirt in 2022, albeit with the updated crest.

Henderson’s design work can be found on his personal website.

Update: The new Revs jersey has been seen in the wild.