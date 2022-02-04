Lee Nguyen announces retirement from professional soccer

On Friday Lee Nguyen announced that he was hanging up his playing boots.

Grateful for the Game! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/EhOHFFkBf4 — Lee Nguyen (@LeeNguyen24) February 4, 2022

The New England Revolution legend announced that his playing days were over and has re-signed as an assistant coach for the Washington Spirit.

“I’m grateful and excited to be returning to the Washington Spirit with such a great staff and amazing group of players. I’m committed to growing the women’s game in our country and I look forward to defending our title in 2022. Can’t wait to get to work.”

The former Revolution midfielder is currently working towards his ‘B’ Coaching License.

Nguyen was a dominant force in the Revs 2014 MLS Cup run when he scored 18 goals and ended up third in MLS MVP voting. Playing eight seasons for New England, Nguyen tallied 52 goals and 50 assists in over 200 appearances.

He truly is a player that fans in New England will never forget.