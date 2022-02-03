Rumor: Revolution to sign Jozy Altidore to 3-year deal

New England Revolution Head Coach and Sporting Director Bruce Arena continues to bring some of his old players back under the same roof.

NBA and now MLS insider Marc Stein is reporting that the Revolution will be signing Jozy Altidore to a three-year deal.

After seven seasons in Toronto and 42 goals in a national team shirt in his 115 appearances for @ussoccer, Altidore, 32, and the Revolution have been progressing toward a three-year deal, @MLS sources say. https://t.co/GHdfAQI5KZ — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 4, 2022

Altidore has scored 79 goals in 172 appearances for Toronto FC but had a disappointing 2021 season due to disagreements with the club. Altidore only made 16 appearances and scored four goals.

Altidore also played for Sunderland in Premier League in the 2014-15 season and finished his English career with 13 matches under his belt and a goal and an assist to his name. The striker had his best international season with AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch Eredivisie in 2012-13 where he tallied 23 goals in 33 starts.

Altidore has a lengthy injury history which makes Arena’s choice to give him a three-year deal. In 2021 he went under the knife for foot surgery and missed six weeks. There’s also the fact that Altidore is 32-years-old.

Arena and the Revolution seem to be putting all their chips on the table to try and win an MLS Cup in 2022, but would making this move accomplish that? Revs fans will just have to wait and see.