Revolution Recap: The Earl Edwards Jr. Show and Kris has a BOLD takeaway

Revolution Recap is a weekly podcast discussing recent New England Revolution news, signings, and matches. Hosted by The Bent Musket contributor Greg Johnstone, New England Soccer Today co-founder Sean Donahue, and Kris Valukis, the hosts combined have over 25+ years of covering and writing about the New England Revolution.

Following the season opener and excellent Revolution debut of Earl Edwards Jr. and Sebastian Lletget, Sam Minton of The Bent Musket (Hey that’s me) joins Sean and Kris to break down the game, see if they are hitting the panic button on the defensive woes, and answer listener mailbag questions.

