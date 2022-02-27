Sebastian Lletget after scoring his first Revs goal: “I’m here”

Sebastian Lletget wants to “add value” to the New England Revolution and he certainly did that on Saturday night.

The Portland Timber’s Dairon Asprilla scored in the 60th minute to level the game at 1-1. Three minutes later, Lletget got on the end of a DeJuan Jones cross to restore the New England Revolution’s lead.

The goal was good, but the celebration was better.

Lletget ran to the corner, yelling, “I’m here.” He pounded his chest and pointed to his ears as his teammates gathered around him.

Here’s Lletget’s celebration (includes a kiss from Bou). It looks like the goal means a lot to him #nerevs pic.twitter.com/YYJnRcrgQJ — Seth (@SethMan31) February 27, 2022

“I mean, you always kind of blackout when you score,” Lletget told media after the game. “I want to make my mark on this team. I want to do well. I want to help this team win a championship.”

Lletget has previously stated that last season with the L.A. Galaxy wasn’t his best as a professional. The team failed to make the playoffs and Lletget only collected three goals and five assists.

The move to New England is a fresh start for the midfielder.

“Last year, as a team, it wasn’t the best year collectively,” Lletget said. “For the team, individually, I know I could’ve done better. It’s one of my goals to come here to the New England Revolution and just do better and add value.”

Saturday’s goal is an indicator that things are going well so far. Lletget admits that the smooth transition has been aided by his teammates. He calls the locker room “probably one of the best I’ve ever seen.”

The team has fully embraced “Da Boy” as evident by the post-goal celebration that featured a kiss from Gustavo Bou. Lletget told media that he “loves these guys.”

The Revs ultimately tied the Portland Timbers 2-2 in their season opener. With 33 regular season games left to play, Lletget hopes to continue to add value as the Revs continue to improve.

“I’m definitely trying to see where I can fit in and how I can add value to this team,” Lletget said. “Tonight was really tough. It’s a grinding one, you have to just grind it out...I thought we fought hard and thankfully we walked away with a point.”