Here’s what we know about Matt Turner’s injury

WBZ CBS sports reporter Levan Reid raised eyebrows on Tuesday when he reported that Matt Turner has an undisclosed foot injury. Reid said that the netminder hasn’t been an active participant in training and “it’s not sure if Matt Turner will be in net when the team goes on the road to take on Portland.”

On Thursday, my colleague Sam Minton noted that Turner wasn’t training with the team. One day later, I asked for an update from head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena.

“I’m not interested in talking about any injuries with the players,” Arena said when asked about Turner’s injury and if he traveled with the team. “We’ll have a lineup set later today for tomorrow. We’ll leave it at that.”

The only inclusion on the Revolution’s injury report was Brad Knighton, who was listed as questionable with a head injury. Reid later stated that Knighton has returned to practice.

So where does this leave us?

Turner’s availability for Saturday’s game against the Timbers is certainly in doubt. It’s worth noting that Turner hasn’t been spotted in any social media posts.

Instagram posts revealed that Jacob Jackson and Earl Edwards Jr. are in Portland. Jackson posted an image of Portland on Thursday while Edwards was seen coming off the team bus on Friday.

Yesterday we learned that Jacob Jackson is in Portland with the #NERevs. Today we learn that Earl Edwards Jr. is also in Portland. Who starts at GK tomorrow versus #RCTID https://t.co/2eGHtRqmfY pic.twitter.com/VOXLHo9BaR — Seth (@SethMan31) February 25, 2022

We’ll learn more about the Revolution’s goalkeeper situation when lineups come out for Saturday’s game against the Portland Timbers. Kickoff is set for 7:55 pm.

Update: We’re hearing that Turner’s injury is “minor.” We’ll keep you updated as we here. more.