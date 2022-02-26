Sebastian Lletget impressing Carles Gil

Sebastian Lletget seems primed for a quality debut season with the New England Revolution.

The 29-year-old gets to play along with 2021 MVP Carles Gil and can shuttle the ball to Gustavo Bou and Adam Buksa attacking up top. Also it always helps to have Bruce Arena as your head coach.

Still getting used to a new club has its challenges. Arena was asked by Rich Thompson (Boston Herald) how Lletget along with Omar Gonzalez and Jozy Altidore are fitting in.

“They’ve done well,” Arena said. “It’s going take us a little bit more time, but they fit in well, and they have great attitudes. They knew a number of players on the team already so that made them a little bit more comfortable. They obviously know me as well, so they’ve adjusted quite well.”

Gil also spoke to the media and said that Lletget seems comfortable in New England.

“I think he feels good,” said Gil. “He’s a very good player. He’s shown that in many years here in the league. He’s a player that can do many things, many roles. He can play in many positions. I’m sure that he will help us a lot.”

The Spaniard later added that Lletget has adapted quickly and will help the Revs a ton.

Arena and the Revolution will be expecting Lletget to perform right away as New England has a tough matchup to start the season as they head to Portland to square off against the Timbers on Saturday night.