Lletget, Gonzalez, and Altidore could make Revs debut against Portland

The New England Revolution’s off-season acquisitions are fitting in, according to head coach Bruce Arena.

Sebastian Lletget, Omar Gonzalez, and Jozy Altidore are big names who came to New England ahead of the 2022 season. Pre-existing relationships have helped make the transition smooth for the MLS veterans.

“They knew a number of players on the team already so that made them a little bit more comfortable,” Arena told media on Friday. “They obviously know me as well, so they’ve adjusted quite well.”

The trio could make their Revolution debuts in the season opener against the Portland Timbers. Frank Dell’Apa of the Boston Globe hinted that both Lletget and Gonzalez will start on Saturday. Arena later told The Sports Hub that Jozy Altidore might see minutes.

Carles Gil is excited by what he’s seen from his new teammates, noting that “Bruce knows us and we have many good new players.” Gil lauded Gonzalez’ experience and Lletget’s adaptability before calling Altidore a “legend.”

Gil will work most closely with Lletget as both players are expected to play in the midfield. Gil had nothing but positive things to say about his midfield partner.

“I think he’s been very comfortable here, since he arrived,” Gil said. “He’s a very good player. He’s shown that in many years here in the league. He’s a player that can do many things, many roles. He can play in many positions. I’m sure that he will help us a lot.”