Revolution to play Pumas UNAM in 2022 Concacaf Champions League Quarterfinals

The New England Revolution will face Pumas UNAM in the 2022 Concacaf Champions League Quarterfinal round. The Revs will open the Quarterfinals against Pumas on Wednesday, March 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET in Leg 1 at Gillette Stadium, followed by the second leg at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City, Mexico on Wednesday, March 16 at 10:15 p.m. ET.

New England and Pumas met on one prior occasion during the 2010 SuperLiga Group Stage at Gillette Stadium, with the Revolution claiming a 1-0 victory. The Revs hold a 7-1-1 record in nine all-time meetings against Liga MX opponents.

Pumas advanced to the Quarterfinals following a 6-3 aggregate victory over Costa Rican side Deportivo Saprissa. In the early stages of the tournament, the Mexican club has been deadly on the attack scoring the most goals so far. Juan Dinneno leads the way with three goals. The 27-year-old striker has scored five goals and four assists in the 2021-22 Liga MX Apetura.