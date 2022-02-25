WIlfrid Kaptoum’s goals for 2022? “Well, score more goals”

Wilfrid Kaptoum once again proved in 2021 just how difficult it is to adjust to the style of play in MLS. With a season under his belt, the midfielder is feeling better ahead of the 2022 season opener against the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

In 2021, the Cameroonian midfielder tallied one goal and two assists in 893 minutes played. While making 21 appearances, just 11 were starts. With Kaptoum’s experience in FC Barcelona’s La Masia academy along with playing in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, New England Revolution fans were expecting a lot more.

Ahead of Saturday’s season opener, Kaptoum said that he feels more comfortable heading into his second MLS season. He also added that along with getting a feel for the style of play in MLS, he has also built chemistry with his teammates.

With the disappointing debut year behind him, Kaptoum will be fighting for minutes in a crowded midfield that added Sebastian Lletget in the offseason. The 25-year-old said that he has to be ready every match day but stressed how important it is that the team succeeds as a whole.

“It’s about the team,” he stated. “No personal goals.”

But when asked if he does have any goals for himself ahead of this season, Kaptoum can’t help but hope for a better output on the stat sheet in 2022.

“Well, score more goals,” he said with a smile. “Score more goals and try to do my best, (and) try to be more consistent.”

Looking ahead to the Timbers, Kaptoum said that they are a great team. Portland is coming off a quality 2021 campaign that saw the club make it all the way to the MLS Cup Final.

“This first game is important for us because it will be very challenging and then our goal is to get the three points, play well, and we hope we will win.”