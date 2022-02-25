Revolution II announce 2022 MLS NEXT Pro schedule

MLS NEXT Pro has come one step closer to starting their inaugural season as they released the 2022 schedule Thursday morning.

Revolution II will play a total of 24 games in 2022. twelve home games inside Gillette Stadium and twelve away games.

Revs II plays their inaugural game in MLS NEXT Pro on Sunday, March 27th, as they travel to take on NYCFC II at 5:00 PM ET.

Revs II will host Rochester New York FC on Sunday, April 3rd at 6:00 PM ET in the club’s home opener.

Throughout the 2022 MLS NEXT Pro season, Revs II will host Rochester (April 3rd at 6 PM & June 16th at 7 PM), FC Cincinnati II (April 17th at 2 PM), Fort Lauderdale FC (May 1st at 2 PM), Columbus Crew II (May 8th at 5 PM), Philadelphia Union II (May 27th at 7 PM & September 18th at 3:00 PM), Orlando City B (June 11th at 8 PM & September 3rd at 7:00 PM), NYCFC II (July 10th at 6 PM), Toronto FC II (July 31st at 7 PM), and Chicago Fire FC II (August 14th at 6 PM).

Away from home, Revs II will face NYCFC II (March 27th at 5 PM & September 10th at 8 PM), Orlando City B (April 24th at 7 PM), Toronto FC II (May 14th at 7 PM & July 3rd at 7 PM), FC Cincinnati II (May 22nd at 5 PM), Fort Lauderdale CF (June 4th at 7 PM & August 7th at 7 PM), Chicago Fire FC II (June 26th at 5 PM), Columbus Crew II (July 24th at 5 PM), Philadelphia Union II (August 21st at 7 PM), and Rochester (August 27th at 7 PM).

For the first time in club history, Revolution II home games will be open to the public! Individual and season tickets will be sold exclusively on Ticketmaster with single-game tickets costing $10 while season tickets costing $84.