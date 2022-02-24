3 Goalkeeper targets New England should look at ahead of Matt Turner’s departure

Bruce Arena and the brass at the New England Revolution have a tough job to do this summer.

With Matt Turner headed to Arsenal in the summer transfer window, the club will have to decide if they will look externally for the goalkeeper’s replacement or trust Brad Knighton, Jacob Jackson, or Earl Edwards to fill the massive hole in the net.

If New England does decide to spend some of the transfer money they have gained with Tajon Buchanan over in Belgium, here are three names that will likely be on their radar.

1 - Dayne St. Clair

The Turner train is a popular ride in New England but fans will now be introduced to the St. Clair hype train.

The 24-year-old has 17 starts under his belt with 59 saves and six clean sheets. St. Clair is quite capable with his feet and is great at distributing the ball.

have heard that MNUFC's asking price is, uh, super steep.



TBH I might pay it anyway. DSC's really good. — Matthew Doyle (@MattDoyle76) February 21, 2022

While it might be a steep price as MLS’ Armchair Analyst Matthew Doyle put it himself, New England has plenty of money to spend. With St. Clair signing a contract extension with Minnesota that keeps him under contract up until 2025, the 24-year-old could be a part of the Revs long-term plans.

If St. Clair is in fact out of favor in Minnesota for whatever reason. New England should swoop in and acquire a quality goalkeeper who could stay in New England for a while.

Also, New England has had some luck with Canadian players as of late.

2 - Bill Hamid

Shout out to host of Revolution Recap and The Bent Musket contributor Greg Johnstone for bringing this into existence but acquiring Bill Hamid from DC United would make a lot of sense for the Revolution.

At 31 years old, Hamid would be yet another veteran acquisition for Bruce Arena who has already acquired MLS veterans Sebastian Lletget, Omar Gonzalez, and Jozy Altidore.

Hamid was named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in 2014 and has 14 seasons to his name. The 31-year-old has started 269 games and has recorded 78 clean sheets.

With the veteran coming off an injury in 2021, the Revs might be able to get Hamid for a deal. Even if that isn’t the case, Hamid won’t cost as much as a young player such as St. Clair.

Hamid might not be a flashy decision, but it would follow the recent trend of Arena’s MLS acquisitions with the Revolution roster gaining some experience as Arena looks to bring an MLS Cup to New England.

3 - Ethan Horvath

Horvath is at the bottom of the list because I think there is no way this deal happens. I don’t see Horvath leaving England and I also don’t see New England being able to afford him.

But New England at least needs to see what the price is. With all the transfers the Revs have made and will continue to make, the club has some money to spend.

After jumping onto the scene with a great performance for the United States Men’s National Team, Horvath has made two appearances and recorded a clean sheet with Nottingham Forest.

The opportunity to get consistent playing time might entice Horvath to make the move. Staying in form was the exact reason that Turner made his rise among the USMNT.

But who do you think the Revs should go after?