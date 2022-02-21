Rumor: Revolution II adding 22-year-old New Zealand international?

As the club continues to prepare for their inaugural MLS NEXT Pro season, it appears Revolution II has made another addition to their midfield, as reports indicate they have added Trevor Zwetsloot to their roster.

Revolution Report on Twitter had reported that the 22-year-old midfielder was with Revs II during training Saturday morning. Revolution Report provided an update Saturday afternoon indicating that Zwetsloot’s new agency confirmed Zwetloot was signing with the MLS NEXT Pro-side.

Zwetsloot’s agency seemingly confirms on Instagram that he will be signing for Revs II https://t.co/91Fzcp1pyP #NERevsII #NERevs https://t.co/SGPHY4lj9i — Revolution Report (@NERevsReport) February 19, 2022

Sporting Talent took to their Instagram account on Saturday with a post welcoming Zwetsloot to the agency.

Although only 22-years-old, Trevor Zwetsloot boasts an impressive resume that includes stints with the Melbourne Knights, Werder Bremen II, and IMG Academy. Zwetsloot has also appeared for his native New Zealand’s U-19 and U-20 teams.

According to Zwetsloot’s transfermarket page, Zwetsloot has seen 891 minutes of action over 16 career appearances. He also has one goal in his seven caps for New Zealand.