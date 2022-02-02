New England Revolution: Bruce Arena confirms Matt Turner transfer to Arsenal

If Bruce Arena says that it’s happening, it’s happening.

Arena met with the media on Thursday and was asked by mlssoccer.com’s Tom Bogert for any confirmation regarding Matt Turner’s move to Arsenal. It’s safe to say that the start of the 2022 MLS season will be a farewell tour for the New England Revolution goalkeeper.

“Obviously, everyone’s well aware of Matt Turner with the summer transfer to Arsenal,” Arena said. “There’s not much more comment on that. If it hasn’t been fully executed, it will be.”

This isn’t stunning news but it confirms what we all knew. Turner’s life should be turned into a movie and that he will be headed over to England in the summer.

We’ve gone into the details already but it will be a major blow to the Revs. Turner was a key part of New England’s success in 2021 and looked to have an even bigger role with Tajon Buchanan gone in 2022.

But now the championship window that seemed wide open is slamming shut. Buchanan is gone, Turner will be leaving in the summer, and it looks like Adam Buksa will be leaving before the end of 2022. The path to New England’s first MLS Cup just got a lot tougher.

When Turner is gone, the competition will be between Jacob Jackson, Brad Knighton, and Earl Edwards Jr. Arena said on Thursday that he likes what he has seen from Jackson.

“They’re doing fine,” Arena said about the goalkeepers. “[Brad] Knighton and [Earl] Edwards [Jr.] have plenty of experience with us. Our new goalkeeper that we got in the draft [Jacob Jackson] has been impressive. He looks like he has a promising future.”

So if you have any doubts, they should be gone. Matt Turner is actually going to Arsenal and the Revolution will have a new starting goalkeeper come this summer.