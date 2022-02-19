Revolution Recap: 2022 Bold Predictions

Revolution Recap is a weekly podcast discussing recent New England Revolution news, signings, and matches. Hosted by The Bent Musket contributor Greg Johnstone, New England Soccer Today co-founder Sean Donahue, and Kris Valukis, the hosts combined have over 25+ years of covering and writing about the New England Revolution.

The offseason is nearing completion so it is time for everyone’s favorite episode of the year - Bold Predictions! This week, Tanner Rebelo of Trifecta Sports joins Greg Johnstone and Kris Valukis to look into the future to see what 2022 holds and grade listener predictions. Also, they discuss the Jozy Altidore signing and why it makes sense from the Revolution’s perspective. And, of course, a review of the newly-revealed 2022 home kit.

