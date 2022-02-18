Revolution II adds MLS SuperDraft selection Ben Reveno

Clint Peay and the Revolution II made another move as the club continues to prepare for their inaugural MLS NEXT Pro season as they announced the signing of defender Ben Reveno on Thursday.

Reveno was selected with the 52nd overall pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. The 23-year-old defender played five seasons of collegiate soccer that saw him play two years at UC Irvine while spending three years at UCLA. Reveno made 47 starts for the UCLA Bruins and netted a goal along with six assists.

With Reveno’s addition, the Revolution II squad currently sits at 15 players. Joining Reveno on the Revs II roster is Marcos Dias, José Ítalo, Ryan Lima, Michael DeShields, Esmir Bajraktarevic, Pierre Cayet, Michel Costa da Silva, Hikaru Fujiwara, Yannik Oettl, Sean O’Hearn, Connor Presley, Marzuq Puckerin, Colby Quiñones, and Meny Silva.

While there has been no official announcement on a schedule or when the MLS NEXT Pro’s inaugural season will begin, it’s clear Clint Peay is wasting no time in getting his team prepared for the 2022 season.