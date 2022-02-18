New England Revolution sign Ryan Spaulding to first team deal

The New England Revolution signed left back Ryan Spaulding to a MLS contract.

Spaulding rose up the ranks starting his career with Revolution II. Last season he started 26 matches and registered three goals and an assist. Spaulding also had 26 key passes and 51 interceptions. The 23-year-old also led all defenders un USL League One with +5.88 goals.

In 2021 he made it on USL League One’s All-League First Team. Spaulding also made six appearances on USL League One’s Team of the Week.

After Revolution II’s 2021 season came to an end, Spaulding ended up training with the first team as they prepared for the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Now signed to an MLS contract, the left back has a good opportunity to get some minutes. If DeJuan Jones continues to play well, Revolution fans could see him move in the summer. Spaulding would seemingly slot right in.

Also with CONCACAF Champions League and the U.S. Open Cup, Head Coach and Sporting Director will be forced to rotate the roster. Spaulding seems in line to get a few starts.