Earl Edwards Jr. elected president of Black Players For Change

New England Revolution goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr. will be taking up a new role off the pitch as he was elected the President of the Black Players For Change. An organization that Edwards Jr. and others started to address the racial injustices that have prevented black people from having an equitable stake in the game of soccer and society.

After his election as President, Edwards Jr. took time to talk about the process and the future of the Black Players For Change organization.

“Being elected president by my peers is truly an honor,” he said. “Over the last couple of years many of us have been dedicated to shifting the culture of our league with encouraging results. This election is another evaluation of BPC; reaffirming that our organization was built to create long term, sustainable change. It’s a privilege to be one of the many leaders in our group as we continue to fight for a brighter future for Black players, and equality throughout our league and communities.”

When talking about the organization’s impact, outgoing Executive Director Justin Morrow said, “I’m so excited for us to take this next step in our development as a sustainable organization. It’s the right time for these proven leaders to build upon the foundation we have established as a platform for the voice of Black players in our league. What we’ve created is unbreakable.”

Along with Edwards’ election, San Jose Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse will serve as the organization’s Vice President. Former Revolution defender Jalil Anibaba will serve as the Treasurer, and Inter Miami CF goalkeeper Drake Callender will serve as Secretary.