Jozy Altidore doesn’t plan on reaching out to Taylor Twellman

Jozy Altidore and Taylor Twellman’s relationship is well documented and New England Revolution fans shouldn’t expect things to change now that the striker joined the club.

Altidore met with the media on Tuesday for the first time as a Revolution player and was asked by WPRO’s Tom Quinlan about his relationship with the club legend.

“The Taylor [Twellman] part, for me, I’m very upfront about things,” said Altidore. “I say how I feel in the moment and that’s how I felt. I haven’t reached out to him. I don’t plan on it. I’m sure I’ll see him around and it’ll be no different than when I’ve seen him around before. I don’t hold grudges against people in that regard, so it won’t be anything. No animosity or anything like that.”

Altidore tweeted his thoughts on Twellman criticism of the United States Men’s National Team not qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Taylor twellman national team career was laughable. Beasley should be that analyst or a Mia Hamm. Twellman need to be on extra time radio with Bobby warshaw. He a white boy with connects. Stop giving him a platform. https://t.co/P5n7MRF77a — Jozy Altidore (@JozyAltidore) March 31, 2021

Altidore also touched upon how he has dealt with criticism throughout his career when meeting with the New England media.

“So, to the first part of the question, it’s part of sports,” the striker said. “You have critics everywhere. It’s life. That’s how it is. As athletes it’s our job to go out and give your best every time you’re on the field and to try to show your quality, show what you’re good at. So, for me it’s something I’ve been dealing with since I was 16, critics and naysayers and all that, and 17 years later or whatever it is, I’m still here, so that says something. For me, I just wanted to keeping building on a decent career, just trying to give more to a new market, to a new club, to a new fan base. I’m really excited to get going.”

The two-time U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year has more than 195 career goals and 550 games played for club and country. In MLS has scored 86 goals and won an MLS Cup with Toronto FC. Altidore is also a two-time MLS All-Star.