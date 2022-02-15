Revolution sign SuperDraft pick Jacob Jackson

The New England Revolution announced the signing of SuperDraft selection Jacob Jackson Tuesday afternoon.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper was selected with the 24th overall pick after spending three years as a starter for Loyola Marymount Lions and ended his collegiate career with a 26-8-8 record.

As a redshirt junior, Jackson captured the 2021 West Coast Conference Goalkeeper of the Year award and earned a spot on the All-WCC First Team after winning a career-high 11 games while only allowing 12 goals in 17 games with eight shutouts.

Jackson went undefeated in the 2021 spring season after finishing the year with a 6-0-3 record. Jackson became only the second WCC goalkeeper to post a goals-allowed average under 0.25. He also holds the Loyola Marymount record for most consecutive scoreless minutes as he went 520 minutes without allowing a goal.

The initial deal for Jackson is only for the 2022 MLS season. There’s also a club option the Revs can use that would keep Jacob Jackson with the club through the 2025 MLS season.

With Jackson’s signing, the Revolution will start the 2022 MLS season with four goalkeepers on the roster. The signing also adds some excitement to the starting goalkeeper race once Matt Turner departs for Arsenal in the summer.