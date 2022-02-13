The New England Revolution held their season ticket holder event on Saturday and thanks to Twitter user and season ticket holder @IamElScorcho everyone got to hear about what was talked about.

So let’s take a look at what stands out in an unofficial State of the New England Revolution address.

#NERevs Q3: From Hudson NH - GK plan? A: Bruce is happy with "crop" of GK but will be looking at other GKs Haven't decided. Plenty of time to make decisions. — ElScorcho (@IamElScorcho) February 12, 2022

It sure seems like Arena is content with the current group. Brad Knighton and Earl Edwards Jr. will likely get their chance to show they are capable of being starters but it’s also good to know that Arena and the club will look at outside options.

#NERevs Q: Kid question for Adam asking for a typical day for players. A: 10 AM practice, must be in building at 9AM, 9:45 meeting, lunch after practice, weight room, out of the building by 1PM. Pretty good job according to Bruce. — ElScorcho (@IamElScorcho) February 12, 2022

I’m just sharing because once again it has been proven that being a professional athlete is awesome.

#NERevs follow up: Bruce cries over Adam once in a while, also he thought Adam's header was awesome vs Orlando — ElScorcho (@IamElScorcho) February 12, 2022

Bruce Arena loves himself some Adam Buksa and I can’t believe he is capable of shedding tears but I’m glad he feels comfortable enough to express his emotions.

#NERevs - News - Kessler injured..a little behind in training. (from Bruce) — ElScorcho (@IamElScorcho) February 12, 2022

And here is the first dose of bad news. Seeing that Arena stated that Kessler is falling behind in training, fans will be wondering if he will be ready for 90 minutes when the 2022 season arrives.

After watching Omar Gonzalez play, I do not want him starting games. The veteran defender seems much more well suited to an off the bench role.

That leaves Jon Bell the opportunity to show what he can do in his sophomore season. It’s no secret that I am high on Bell, but there are obviously some risks as he struggled at points in 2021.

Hopefully Kessler is able to recover quickly and will be ready for the start of the season.

#NERevs Q: Buksa getting transfer request, is he interested? A: Focusing on next day and current challenge. Has a plan and discussed with club. Not right time to talk about it. Can't guarantee anything in the summer. (yeah, that sounds like he's gone)... — ElScorcho (@IamElScorcho) February 12, 2022

#NERevs Q: Follow up from Bruce about Adam -- there is interest from outside clubs. Revs will consider it, wants to play in World Cup...big things down the road but focused on the present. There will be options for him in 2022..1 day at a time. — ElScorcho (@IamElScorcho) February 12, 2022

Both of these tweets are quite interesting. Obviously it seems like Buksa wants to back to Europe. It also seems like he is focused on doing what he can while in New England.

Arena’s comments add an extra interesting layer. With Buksa seeming to prioritize playing in the World Cup, a summer move could do more harm than good. He needs to continue to get consistent playing time and switching to a new club will take some time to adjust. Any lapse in form could mean that Buksa doesn’t get his wish of representing Poland in the World Cup.

#NERevs Q: For Bruce - any Altidore news A: Bruce: Toronto FC hasn't exercised buyout yet, working on that and hopefully he'll be part of roster soon. — ElScorcho (@IamElScorcho) February 12, 2022

Once again this move is confirmed. Can it please just happen already?

#NERevs Q: The SSS question! Woohoo! A: @RevsPrez says still pushing forward, COVID hampered progress, back at it last 6 months, still a major goal, long term future of the club, needs to be in Boston, etc #Illbedeadbeforethishappens — ElScorcho (@IamElScorcho) February 12, 2022

This is quite interesting based off of the comments we heard from Taylor Twellman. Also if this is truly a major goal, why is this taking so long? I don’t build stadiums for a living, but with how long the club has been at this, if it’s a major goal it should have happened already.

#NERevs Q: Will autograph alley be back? A: Not yet. No ETA. President's Club seats have COVID requirements..ball kids, etc still not happening. — ElScorcho (@IamElScorcho) February 12, 2022

While not surprising, this means that Henry Kessler will not get the opportunity to rip the ball out of a ball kid’s hands and launch it into the stadium.

#NERevs - Q: Can fans attend Revs 2 matches in 2022 ? A: @RevsPrez yes, there will be low discounted prices for season members and all open to public. — ElScorcho (@IamElScorcho) February 12, 2022

Personally, I think this is awesome. Revs II deserves more eyes on them.

#NERevs - Q: about Supporters parking lot issues in 2021 and Can Revs 2 have moving home games A: Haven't heard any lot issues - contact supporters liason if there's an issue. @USLLeagueOne limited home game locations but @MLSNEXT may have home games outside of gillette. — ElScorcho (@IamElScorcho) February 12, 2022

Adding on to the Revs II comments, the fact that Revs II could eventually have home games somewhere else besides Gillette Stadium is quite interesting. Also since the Revs apparently haven’t heard about parking lot issues, I’ll let them know that the traffic is absurd after a game. Seems like something that you would want to fix.

#NERevs Q. My question about no new crest swag :). Season gift.. A: Maybe in a couple months...something special..not quite ready yet.



Cool @RevsPrez :). Thanks for asking @BradFeldman_ ...I didn't even comment on the leaked kit LOL — ElScorcho (@IamElScorcho) February 12, 2022

First off, great question from Mr. Scorcho. Glad to see that MAYBE the Revs will have merch. Hopefully the couple of months was in regard to the gift as season ticket holders are definitely more than deserving.

El Scorcho practicing proper journalism techniques.

#NERevs - @RevsPrez says no video board throughout 2022 above the fort - - that includes @Patriots games as well as @NERevolution games.... — ElScorcho (@IamElScorcho) February 12, 2022

Speaking of journalism, prepare for a lot of angry tweets from journalists who will now have no giant video screen to look at from the press box.

#NERevs Q: With Tajon gone, will you use different formations in CCL? A: Bruce: Not set on any formation at the moment...adjust to the game. Consistent with playing the two 9's this year and my play with 3 up higher — ElScorcho (@IamElScorcho) February 12, 2022

Formation talk, Bruce’s favorite. It seems like with Buchanan gone, Arena wants to ensure that all 3 Designated Players are on the field.

#NERevs - Bruce says formations are for fans and media; never get too hung up on them. — ElScorcho (@IamElScorcho) February 12, 2022

Arena confirms he is indeed a big fan of formation talk.

#NERevs Q: When / where will Supporters Shield banner be up? A: @RevsPrez says Open Cup and SuperLiga banners will be reprinted with new crest and Shield banner will be up, but can't say where (yet) — ElScorcho (@IamElScorcho) February 12, 2022

This was probably the most upsetting news of the day. While it’s great that the Revs will get a banner for winning the Supporters’ Shield, the fact that it will feature a new logo is a travesty. The fact that the old banners will be reprinted with the new logo is a crime against humanity.

The new logo didn’t even exist when they won these trophies. Why is the organization acting like the crayon flag never existed? This is revisionist history and unlike the Malcolm Gladwell book I am not excited about this at all. Some would even say that I am quite upset.

#NERevs Q: If you could change one thing about your current position what would it be. A: @RevsPrez wants SSS. A: @BradFeldman_ wants more broadcast enhancements like analytics, etc. — ElScorcho (@IamElScorcho) February 12, 2022

I mean it can’t be that hard to build a stadium can it?