AS Cavaly defender: “I don’t think the game will be played on Tuesday”

AS Cavaly defender Emerson Tibert is looking forward to facing the New England Revolution in the first round of the Concacaf Champions League but there’s uncertainty if the games will happen.

Tibert and his teammates are heartbroken.

The first of two games held at Gillette Stadium is slated to take place on Tuesday. Cavaly remains in Haiti three days before kickoff, waiting to see if they can get their visas approved. It seems unlikely.

“I don’t think the game will be played on Tuesday,” Tibert told The Bent Musket. “The embassy does not want to give the delegation their visas.”

Tibert is frustrated by the situation. He believes Cavaly can do well in the regional tournament, which they earned a spot in after winning the 2021 Concacaf Caribbean Club Championship. Tibert says he “believes in the team a lot.”

He’s unsure what will happen next, stating that “no one was able to send in the perfect solution.” The game could be postponed or Cavaly might have to forfeit. There’s even been talk that the game could played in an alternative location like Jamaica.

It’s a wait-and-see moment for Tibert and Cavaly, who didn’t train today. Tibert admits that it’s a tough position to be in.

“It’s very bad that you have struggled with a team and will not be able to play in the next round,” Tibert said.