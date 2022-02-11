Bruce Arena confirms Jozy Altidore signing

While there is no official announcement from the club, it sure seems like Jozy Altidore will be with the New England Revolution in 2022.

Bruce Arena appeared on the mid-day show at 98.5 The Sports Hub on Friday and when asked about Altidore, he didn’t hold his tongue.

“It sure sounds that way, doesn’t it?” Arena said when asked about signing Altidore. “I think that’s going to happen. We’re happy to get Jozy.”

The Head Coach and Sporting Director added that he will be a great addition to the Revolution roster.

On Thursday night, Altidore said goodbye to Toronto on social media.

Altidore has scored 79 goals in 172 appearances for Toronto FC but had a disappointing 2021 season due to disagreements with the club. Altidore only made 16 appearances and scored four goals last season after also having foot surgery that caused him to miss six weeks.

The veteran striker has also scored 42 goals for the United States Men’s National Team.

According to reports, Altidore will join the club via a Target Allocation Money deal. Marc Stein believes it will be a three-year deal.