New England Revolution: Bruce Arena gets contract extension, Shalrie Joseph named assistant coach

After a record-breaking 2021 campaign, it’s safe to say that New England Revolution Head Coach and Sporting Director Bruce Arena earned an extension.

The club announced among other moves that Arena signed a multi-year contract extension ahead of his fourth season in New England.

Arena won his record fourth Supporters’ Shield title in 2021, the first in club history. The legendary head coach also has 240 regular-season wins in MLS.

Joining Arena’s staff is Shalrie Joseph who spent the last two seasons as a head coach in the Revolution Academy. Last year, he helped New England’s Under-15 team to the 2021 MLS NEXT Cup Semifinals before coaching the same group at the Under-17 level last season.

Joseph began his coaching career as manager of the Grenada National Team from 2018-19, helping the Caribbean nation earn promotion to League A in the 2019-20 Concacaf Nations League.

Chris Tierney also got a promotion as he is now the Director of Soccer Operations. The Revolution legend has been involved in the club’s personnel department since August 2019 when he joined the front office as a Player Recruitment Manager.