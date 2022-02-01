Revolution Recap: Turner Transfer

Revolution Recap is a weekly podcast discussing recent New England Revolution news, signings, and matches. Hosted by The Bent Musket contributor Greg Johnstone, New England Soccer Today co-founder Sean Donahue, and Kris Valukis, the hosts combined have over 25+ years of covering and writing about the New England Revolution.

Following the news of goalkeeper Matt Turner moving to Arsenal, Sean Donahue and Greg Johnstone discuss how Matt Turner fits in with the Gunners and what the Revolution will do to replace him in net. Also, the duo discusses rumors about a possible Christian Mafla departure, the signing of Noel Buck, and answer listener questions!

Subscribe to Revolution Recap on iTunes, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts for more Revolution news and interviews with former and current players. Be sure to check out their sponsor, Golaco Kits (www.golacokits.com), and save 15% off your order when you use promo code REVSRECAP.