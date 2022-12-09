 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Revolution II sign Jordan Adebayo-Smith and Nico Campuzano

Revs II add depth at forward and goalkeeper ahead of 2023.

By Josh Nye
SOCCER: MAY 14 USL - New York Red Bulls II at Hartford Athletic Photo by Williams Paul/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New England Revolution II began bolstering their roster ahead of the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season on Thursday as the club announced the signings of forward Jordan Adebayo-Smith and goalkeeper Nico Campuzano.

Adebayo-Smith joins Revolution II on a permanent transfer after spending the 2022 season on loan with USL Championship-side New York Red Bulls II. The 21-year-old forward notched a team-high seven goals and three assists over 33 appearances with Red Bulls II in 2022.

Campuzano arrives after spending the 2022 season with fellow MLS NEXT Pro-side FC Cincinnati II. Campuzano notched 14 saves while allowing eight goals over his four appearances with FC Cincinnati II.

Before joining MLS NEXT Pro, Campuzano notched an impressive 29-9-2 record with the University of Pittsburgh while making 118 saves, all while obtaining a Master of Science degree in Information Systems. He was named to the United Soccer Coaches first team South All-Region, All-ACC first team, All-ACC Tournament Team, and All-ACC Academic Team while at Pittsburgh.

