2022 FIFA World Cup Recap: Brazil’s scoring barrage too much for South Korea

Brazil faced off against South Korea in the Round of 16 and walked away with yet another win.

Tite trotted out a more familiar starting XI after their final group stage match against Cameroon. Neymar returned to the lineup after missing two group stage games due to an ankle injury.

Equipe confirmada!



Com os retornos de Neymar Jr e Danilo, a Seleção Brasileira está escalada para a partida das oitavas de final da Copa do Mundo FIFA Qatar 2022.



x - 16h (de Brasília)



Vamos juntos por mais uma ⭐! pic.twitter.com/DmNAGz7Esq — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) December 5, 2022

The match was a test for Brazil as South Korea was no joke. Even though it was just the Asian nations third time making it past the group stage, Heung-min Son and Gue-sung Cho would test The South American nations bac line.

It didn’t take long for Seleção to find the back of the net as Vinicius Jr found the back of the net in the seventh minute. A cross into the box courtesy of Raphinha found its way to Vini all the away across the box and he calmly squared the shot home for his second goal of the tournament.

Soon after, a hustle play courtesy of Richarlison would earn Brazil a penalty and Neymar Jr scored with ease in the 13th minute. The scoring was still far from over.

After showing an impressive amount of skill, Richarlison made a run towards goal and Thiago Silva found the Tottenham striker who easily found the back of the net. Richarlison brought out his signature celebration with some help from Tite.

Tite joins in on the fun pic.twitter.com/JXnAe8JHnG — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 5, 2022

Then to add more salt to South Korea’s wound, Vinicius Jr found a trailing Lucas Paqueta in the 36th minute to give Brazil a 4-0 lead.

Even with such a large lead, it took until the 62nd minute for Tite to make his first change as Dani Alves came on for Eder Militao. Seleção would then bring on Bremer and Gabriel Martinelli in the 72nd minute with Danilo and Vinicius Jr coming off the pitch.

Soon after the subs, South Korea struck back in the 76th minute with a beautiful goal courtesy of Seung-Ho Paik. The shot was a blast from outside the box that blew past Alisson.

Tite decided to make his final changes in the 80th minute choosing to rest Allison and give Weverton his first World Cup appearance and Neymar came off with Rodrygo taking his place on the pitch.

Brazil now faces Croatia in the next round